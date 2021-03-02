Delhi Riots: Court Takes Cognizance of Sedition Against 18 Accused

The court had earlier taken cognisance of the offences under various sections of the UAPA and some sections of the IPC, including rioting (sections 147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), disappearance of evidence (201), etc., PTI reported.

All accused have been alleged of criminal conspiracy to create communal riots through the anti-CAA protests, which were organised by them.

Activist Umar Khalid was also present during the hearing to complain that a section of the media was indulging in 'media trial' against him and the other accused, Live Law reported.

His complaint comes despite a court order, which asked certain media houses to refrain from carrying reports prejudicing the right to fair trial.

Further, the court also asked for a medical report from Tihar jail relating to accused Asif Iqba’s allegations of ill-treatment in jail. She had also brought the issue of leakage of crucial documents to the media to the court’s notice.