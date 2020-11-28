‘Being Subjected to Media Trial’: Umar Khalid’s Lawyers Move Court

In a strongly worded plea moved by UAPA accused Umar Khalid’s counsels, they argued that the selective quoting of the ‘conspiracy’ supplementary charge sheet leaked to the press, when they themselves do not have a copy of the charge sheet yet, is leading to a media trial aimed at ‘damaging Umar Khalid’s reputation and destroying the presumption of innocence that he is entitled to’.



A day after the application was moved, Karkardooma court judge Amitabh Rawat ordered for a soft copy of the charge sheet to be provided to his counsels on 28 November.



In the previous hearing on 24 November, the court had said that the accused would only get a copy of the supplementary charge sheet on 2 December. In the interim, several media houses reported on allegations against Khalid from this charge sheet. Khalid’s lawyers Trideep Pais, Sanya Kumar and Rakshanda Deka pointed out why this is problematic, while the ‘public prosecutor denied any allegations and insinuations against the investigative agency’.