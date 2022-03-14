Delhi Riots Case: Court Defers Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Order to 21 March

A Delhi court on Monday, 14 March, deferred pronouncing the order in the bail plea filed by activist Umar Khalid to 21 March, in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, which was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and registered under FIR 59.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Delhi's Karkardooma Court said that the order was reserved until 21 March as the defence had not filed their written submissions in the matter.