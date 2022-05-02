Delhi Power Crisis: Union Min Accuses Delhi Govt of Faulty Data to Create Panic

Saying that the errors were reprehensible, Singh reportedly underlined in his letter that the coal stocks at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) plants of Dadri and Unchahar have been declaring 100 per cent availability.

He added that the coal reserve at both the stations were sufficient for 4-8 days, with Dadri plant storing 202.40 thousand tonnes, which is sufficient for 8 days at 85 percent plant load factor (PLF).

Meanwhile, the Unchahar plant had 97.62 thousand tonnes of stock, sufficient for 4 days at 85 per cent of capacity utilization. Further, Singh added that coal reserves at Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar plants were 187 tonnes (sufficient for 5 days), 234.22 thousand tonnes (sufficient for 8 days) and 162.56 thousand tonnes (sufficient for 8 days), respectively.

Saying that the stocks are refilled every day from domestic sources and imports, the Union Minister alleged that the Delhi government was seeking to exaggerate the crisis.