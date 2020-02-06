Delhi Cops to Detain Protesters in Stadium? No, Claim’s Misleading
Amid the protests against the amended Citizenship law, there have been several instances of old posts or videos being circulated online to trigger frenzy among people, giving a platform to fake-news peddlers.
One such letter by the Delhi Police circulated online on Thursday, 6 February, saying that the protesters “shall be taken to Jangli Ram Pahlwan Staidum in Nijamplu village, PS Kanjhawala in the area of Rohini district for detention.”
Several news platforms shared the letter claiming the same, adding that it was being done to prevent any disruption ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital.
“This doesn't mean that protesters elsewhere will be arrested and shifted,” he added.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI also tweeted a Delhi Police official saying, “Some media sections are running a story regarding a letter written by Delhi Police asking Delhi government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison.”
However, according to ANI, the official has denied the existence of the letter itself stating, “It's to clarify that no such letter has been written in recent times. The news is devoid of facts.”
