Old Video Shared With Claim of Rs 500 Distributed at Shaheen Bagh

A video showing people distributing money is being circulated with the claim that it is from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where in women have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for over a month now.

The claim mentions that the people who are allegedly spreading rumours about Rs 500 being paid to the protesters for sitting in the protest are now distributing Rs 500. The claim reads: “Shaheen bagh me 500rs ki jhooti afwah pehlane wale khud 500rs baat rahe hai (sic)” (Translated: People in Shaheen Bagh who were spreading the rumour of Rs 500 are now distributing Rs 500)

Several social media users have shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.