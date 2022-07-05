Delhi Police Questions BJP's Tejasvi Surya Over Attack On Arvind Kejriwal's Home

Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned for two hours by the Delhi Police on protests outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March, the police said on Tuesday, 5 July.

The chief minister's residence attacked after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, including Surya, gathered outside Kejriwal's home to protest his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.

The police had issued notice twice to the MP who was also questioned 10 days ago on his role in the protests, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Surya was interrogated at his official residence on Ashoka Road and was shown security footage of BJP activists protesting close to Kejriwal's apartment, as per the report.