Maintaining the status quo, the administration in Noida, after midnight on Monday, 18 May, said that people will not be allowed to enter Noida from Delhi, hours after news agency ANI reported the Uttar Pradesh government stating that people in Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.The state government had said last night as it issued guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 that the district officials have been given the final call on allowing entry into the two cities.Those living in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi will not be allowed to enter the two cities in Uttar Pradesh, the state government had clearly stated.The Yogi Adityanath government also released the guidelines after the centre extended the nationwide lockdown till 31 May. Officials in each district will take calls on what can function and what can't, according to the government."Delhi Noida border is sealed except for permitted purposes. It shall continue till further orders/guidleines by Uttar Pradesh government," theorder tweeted by Gautam Buddh Nagar's DM stated.Following the confusion, Delhi police tweeted:On Monday, the first day of the fourth phase of the lockdown, saw heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.