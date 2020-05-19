The number of coronavirus cases in India crosses one lakh with the tally at 1,01,139, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday, 19 May. There are now 58,802 active cases across the country, while 3,163 people have died. As many as 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged.Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, on Monday, announced new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 as the state reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 35,058.Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also announced lockdown 4.0 relaxations.Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has released a new advisory for COVID-19 testing in the country.Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala were among states that announced lockdown 4.0 guidelines on MondayMigrant workers break police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter into Uttar PradeshFM Sitharaman gave a break-up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the last tranche on SundayEarlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday launched an online portal to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers across the country“Fifty-five police personnel of Maharashtra police have tested positive for COVID-19, in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force in the state is now 1,328,” the Maharashtra Police said,” reports ANI.“One hundred and twenty-two new COVID-19 positive cases, one death reported in the state. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 5,629,” said Rajasthan Health Department, reports ANI.Total 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in Zone 1-Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone3- Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5- Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6- Chembur to Mankhurd and Zone 9- Bandra to Amboli (Andheri West), in Mumbai, from today, reports ANI.The number of coronavirus cases in India crosses one lakh with the tally at 1,01,139, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday, 19 May. There are now 58,802 active cases across the country, while 3,163 people have died. As many as 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged.There was a single-day jump of 4,970 cases and 134 deaths.“A man from Chamoli district tests positive for COVID-19. He had recently returned from Delhi. This is the first positive case in the district,” said KK Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Chamoli District, UttarakhandTaxi services resume in Delhi today during fourth phase of nationwide lockdown till 31 May. Taxi drivers said, “We welcome govt's decision to resume taxi services. Taxis can operate with only two passengers at a time in a car. Government should bring an insurance policy for taxi drivers,” reports ANI.US virus deaths fall for the second day, with 759 in 24 hours, reports AFP. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.