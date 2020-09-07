Delhi Metro Resumes: Yellow Line Operational, Staggered Timings

"We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing," Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Meanwhile, DMRC Director (Operations) AK Garg reportedly said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters."

The resumption of metro services under 'Unlock 4' guidelines comes amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India. On Sunday, India reported the biggest one-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 41,13,812. More than 70,000 deaths have been reported so far.