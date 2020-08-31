Masks & Smart Cards: How Will Travelling in Delhi Metro Change?
Here’s all you need to know, based on the guidelines issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
After being 'locked down' for nearly six months, the Delhi Metro service is all set to resume from 7 September.
In the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued last week, the Centre allowed the metro to resume functioning in a graded manner.
What will be different when the metro rides begin again? Here’s all you need to know, based on the guidelines issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Who will be allowed entry into the metro station?
- Only those passengers who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter the metro station
- Thermal scanners will be used to check their temperature
- Those who show flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter
- Health authorities will be intimated for further follow-up regarding the person
What is the SOP for wearing masks in the station and inside the metros?
It is mandatory to wear face mask at all times – both while travelling inside the metro and while waiting in the station.
How is the Delhi Metro planning to maintain social distancing?
- Only a specific number of gates will be operational at each station
- Only three passengers will be allowed in a lift at once
- While using escalators, passengers will have to maintain a one-step gap
- The commuters will be allowed to sit only in alternate seats. The DMRC will put up posters on seats that cannot be occupied
- Hand sanitizers will be installed in the station
What is the plan to maintain social distance during entry/exit from a coach?
- The stoppage time of the metro trains, at stations, will be increased
- The current stoppage time is 20 seconds. The DMRC is yet to announce the increased time
Will all Delhi Metro stations be operational?
No, the metro is resuming operations in a phased manner. The DMRC is yet to release the routes and stations that will be functional.
However, metro stations in containment zones will not be allowed to reopen.
Are there any restrictions on buying token and tickets?
- Tokens will not be issued at Delhi Metro counters until further intimation
- Only smart cards will be used for travelling on metro trains
- Notably, the smart cards too can be recharged only through digital payments
