India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 90,633 COVID-19 Cases

With the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 41 lakh-mark on Sunday, 6 September.

The total number of case now stands at 41,13,812, including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated, and 70,626 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to 5 September, of which 10,92,654 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.