Wear Masks, Don’t Skip Lines: Dos & Don’ts During Metro Travel

After being 'locked down' for nearly six months, metro services across the country – Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi – are all set to resume services on 7 September.

In the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued last week, the Centre allowed metro services to resume functioning in a graded manner. While different metro corporations have devised their own SOPs – they all draw from physical distancing guidelines and mandatory mask wearing.

So, if you are planning to travel in the metro once it resumes operations, here are the do’s and don’ts you have to follow.