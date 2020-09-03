Wear Masks, Don’t Skip Lines: Dos & Don’ts During Metro Travel
If you are going to travel by metro once it resumes operations, here are the do’s and don’ts you have to follow.
After being 'locked down' for nearly six months, metro services across the country – Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi – are all set to resume services on 7 September.
In the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued last week, the Centre allowed metro services to resume functioning in a graded manner. While different metro corporations have devised their own SOPs – they all draw from physical distancing guidelines and mandatory mask wearing.
So, if you are planning to travel in the metro once it resumes operations, here are the do’s and don’ts you have to follow.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, 2 September, urged commuters to follow COVID-19 restrictions and insisted that the services will be cut down further if the physical distancing norms are not followed.
