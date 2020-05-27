A Delhi court on Tuesday, 26 May, extended by two days the police custody of two Pinjra Tod activists – Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal – in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in February.Kalita (30) and Narwal (32) were produced before the metropolitan magistrate inside Mandoli jail after being questioned for two days.The two activists were arrested on 23 May, for their alleged role in Jafarabad sit-in protest and were granted bail the next day. However, within minutes, the two women were arrested again on charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.Why Pinjra Tod Activists Arrested Again Minutes After Getting BailThe new FIR was filed under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), offences under Arms Act and Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act.While the police sought 14-day custody, the court granted two-day custody, which has now been extended.The court will hear the matter next on Friday, 29 May.Cops Using Pandemic as Ploy: Pinjra Tod Activists After 2 Arrested We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.