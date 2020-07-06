Delhi Police Probe: Jafrabad Blockade Aimed at Hindu-Muslim Riots

While till now in several charge sheets accessed and reported by The Quint, Delhi Police has claimed that the chakka jam (blocking of roads) is what led to the riots, in the charge sheet filed under FIR number 50 from Jafrabad, the police has gone a step ahead and said that the purpose of the blockade by the masterminds of the anti-CAA protests was not only to cause a chakka jam but also to 'cause a Hindu-Muslim riot.'

This charge sheet captures the violence that took place at Jafarabad on 25 February, which can be called the epicentre of violence where stone pelting had begun on 23 February, names 12 accused. This includes Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.

The Quint has been publishing a series of reports on the Delhi Violence Probe, which can be read here.