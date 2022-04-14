Student & Teacher of Delhi School Test COVID-19 Positive, Classmates Sent Home

After a student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, classmates of the student were asked to go home on Friday, 14 April.

This comes even as schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have reported a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases recently.

Four schools from the two places suspended physical classes after over 23 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday, 13 April, NDTV reported.

Responding to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena said that the state government is closely tracking the situation at the school.