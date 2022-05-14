Repeat After Me, Segregation at Source is Key to Solving Delhi’s Landfills Issue

With new mixed waste reaching the dumpsites every day as production and consumption rates keep soaring, the currently complex problem at the dumpsite multiplies.

Mixed waste includes organic and wet waste, solid and dry waste such as plastics, hazardous e-waste and biomedical waste among various other kinds piling one over the other, releasing a combination of gases harmful to the environment and life in the city.

Although the authorities introduced bio-mining at these dumpsites in 2019, the rate at which this is taking place with the mixed waste add-on, the resolution exercise seems inadequate.