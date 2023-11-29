Banned Over Dire Risks but Saved 41 Lives in Uttarkashi: What's Rat-Hole Mining?

A 17-day-long ordeal came to an end on the night of Tuesday, 28 November, after 41 workers trapped by the debris of Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel, were pulled out by rescue officials.

While a number of methods were employed during these 17 days to get to the workers, what finally worked in the last stretch of the operation was "rat-hole mining" – a practice that is effectively outlawed owing to the fatal risks associated with it.