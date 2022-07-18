Delhi Court Upholds Conviction of Ansal Brothers in 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire

A Delhi court on Monday, 18 July, upheld the conviction of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma dismissed the appeal filed by real estate barons and two others challenging their conviction by a magisterial court.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of punishment on Tuesday. The court, however, acquitted one co-accused, Anup Singh, in the case and granted him bail.