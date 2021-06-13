Uphaar Tragedy: Families Revisit The Day They Lost Their Children 

The Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi, that killed 59 people on 13 June 1997, shook the nation. The fire from the tragedy that struck 24 years ago, whose youngest victim was just a month old, still rages on in the hearts of those parents who lost their children.

Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy lost both their children - Unnati (17) and Ujjawal (13), and have since then dedicated their lives to fight for justice that hasn’t been given to those who lost their loved ones to the tragedy.

In this episode, we speak with the parents who lost their children that day.

Tune in.