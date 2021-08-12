Communal Slogans at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of 3

A Delhi Court on Thursday, 12 August rejected the bail applications of President of 'Save India' Preet Singh, President of 'Hindu Force' Deepak Singh Hindu and Vinod Sharma for their purported involvement in the inflammatory and Islamophobic sloganeering at Janta Mantar, The Indian Express reported.

The gathering in question – a march against colonial laws, had been called by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The rally had reportedly been organised without prior permission from the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police sources had earlier confirmed to The Quint that Vinod Sharma, Vineet Kranti, Ashwini Upadhyay, and Preet Singh had been detained on Monday night by the New Delhi District, Delhi Police, while two men, both named Deepak, had been detained at the Crime Branch.