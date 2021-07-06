Bars to Operate Till 3 am: Delhi Govt Unveils New Excise Policy

The Delhi government on Monday, 6 July, announced its new excise policy for 2021-22, with reforms such as allowing bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi to operate till 3 am.

Excise is an important source of revenue for the state and the reforms brought in the new policy aim at boosting the city's treasury. Delhi is ranked the 28th most-visited city in the world and the first in India by foreign visitors, news agency ANI reported.

Other reforms brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government are: