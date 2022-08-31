FAQ: App to Track New Liquor Shops in Delhi; What Will Change From 1 September?

Delhi is all set to have 300 government-run liquor shops when the transition to the old excise regime takes place from 1 September – amid massive controversy over the new liquor law. To make the transition easier, the excise department will roll out a mobile application, 'Aabkari,' to help access information about the liquor shops.

Before 17 November 2021, when the Excise Policy 2021-22 went into effect, the four Delhi government undertakings were in charge of operating liquor vending machines throughout the city. With the new policy, the government gave up on the retail liquor industry. However, with the repeal of the policy, the government will resume control of liquor operations.

What will happen to the private vends opened in the new regime? What do we know about the mobile application? Will alcohol prices come down? Here's all you need to know.