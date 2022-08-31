FAQ: App to Track New Liquor Shops in Delhi; What Will Change From 1 September?
The excise department will roll out a mobile application, 'Aabkari,' to help access information about liquor shops.
Delhi is all set to have 300 government-run liquor shops when the transition to the old excise regime takes place from 1 September – amid massive controversy over the new liquor law. To make the transition easier, the excise department will roll out a mobile application, 'Aabkari,' to help access information about the liquor shops.
Before 17 November 2021, when the Excise Policy 2021-22 went into effect, the four Delhi government undertakings were in charge of operating liquor vending machines throughout the city. With the new policy, the government gave up on the retail liquor industry. However, with the repeal of the policy, the government will resume control of liquor operations.
What will happen to the private vends opened in the new regime? What do we know about the mobile application? Will alcohol prices come down? Here's all you need to know.
How many liquor shops will open on 1 September?
While the old policy comes into effect on 1 September, around 300 liquor vends will open.
By the end of the first week, 500 shops will become operational.
By 31 December, the number of liquor shops in the national capital will go up to 700.
Where will the shops open?
A number of new stores will reportedly open in areas near metro stations where traffic is heavy and security more robust. According to officials, the excise department has also awarded licences for liquor vending machines in six malls. This will also start operating on 1 September.
Who will run these shops?
The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) will run the capital’s liquor shops from 1 September.
What will happen to the private vends opened during the older regime?
The private vends will shut on 31 August, under the old regime. This means that customers will be able to purchase alcohol solely at government-run places.
So, how will I know where the new liquor shops are?
One way to access this information is through the 'Aabkari' app – under Digital India initiative. The app can be downloaded from Google Play store from 1 September and will be available on iOS shortly after.
What other information will the app have?
An official, speaking to The Indian Express, said that the app will also have information about:
Availability of liquor
Dry days
List of retail vends and their timing
It will also reportedly have a scanner tool to check the "genuineness of liquor."
Will liquor prices come down?
The MRP of liquor may "come down slightly", but it will not increase.
“The existing import pass fee, 1% VAT and 1% retail fee will go. So, the MRP of liquor may slightly come down but it will not increase… The prices will be more or less the same as we have not allowed any supplier to increase prices of quarts… The registration of brands is also bound to increase,” the official told The Indian Express.
Which brands have registered?
At least 44 manufacturers out of 60 who had applied have been registered.
"Out of 360 liquor brands registered so far, 230 are foreign brands and the remaining are Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquors," an official told news agency PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
