Fergusson Students in Pune Protest Against CAA, NRC in Campus

“We once again approached the police to allow us to hold the protest on Tuesday morning, but today also they refused us the permission. After that, the students took out a peaceful rally inside the college,” said Rasve.

A senior official at Deccan Gymkhana police station said that students were denied permission to hold the protest in order to prevent any law and order problem.

The amended citizenship law has triggered protests in various parts of the country, especially in Assam, West Bengal and Delhi where agitations have taken a violent turn.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the NRC will be implemented across the country.

On Monday, a large number of students in parts of Maharashtra poured onto the streets to denounce the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

Students of Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the University of Mumbai, Aurangabad's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) also staged protests in solidarity with their counterparts at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and AMU.