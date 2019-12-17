Fergusson Students in Pune Protest Against CAA, NRC in Campus
Students of the Fergusson College in Maharashtra's Pune took out a rally in campus on Tuesday, 17 December, and held a signature campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
They had earlier sought permission from Pune police to stage a protest and conduct a signature campaign at the main gate of the college, but it was denied, Santosh Rasve, a student from the college, said.
Meanwhile, ANI stated that police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to two students of the college, to not protest against CAA and NRC.
Peaceful Rally Inside College After Permission Denied
“We once again approached the police to allow us to hold the protest on Tuesday morning, but today also they refused us the permission. After that, the students took out a peaceful rally inside the college,” said Rasve.
A senior official at Deccan Gymkhana police station said that students were denied permission to hold the protest in order to prevent any law and order problem.
The amended citizenship law has triggered protests in various parts of the country, especially in Assam, West Bengal and Delhi where agitations have taken a violent turn.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the NRC will be implemented across the country.
On Monday, a large number of students in parts of Maharashtra poured onto the streets to denounce the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU protesting against the new Citizenship Act.
Students of Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the University of Mumbai, Aurangabad's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) also staged protests in solidarity with their counterparts at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and AMU.
Jamia turned into a dangerous spot on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)