'Death of Freedom': Sanjay Raut Likens Pegasus Snoopgate with Hiroshima Bombing

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday, 25 July, raised questions about the recently-surfaced Pegasus spyware reports, comparing the alleged snooping operation with the Hiroshima bombing of 1945, wherein over one lakh Japanese civilians were killed.

Asserting that the spying operation is 'no different from the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima,' Raut said, adding, “People died in Hiroshima, while in the Pegasus case, it led to the death of freedom,” news agency PTI reported.