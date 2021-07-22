Assam: AASU's Samujjal, ULFA's Anup Chetia in List of Potential Pegasus Targets

Advisor to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharjee and United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) pro-talks leader Anup Chetia were identified as potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus.

As per the report by The Wire, a technical examination of a phone’s data is imperative to establish if these numbers were surveilled.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 16 July, 2019, had reconstituted a ‘high-level committee’ for the implementation of Clause 6, a salient section of the Assam Accord.

This move gained significance amid the Narendra Modi government's plan to amend the Citizenship Act (CAA), making it easier for Bangladeshi Hindu migrants settled in Assam to be granted citizenship.