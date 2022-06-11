One Feared Dead in Delhi Hospital Fire; Exit Was Blocked, Fire Systems Defunct
A fire broke out in the ICU ward of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini early on Saturday morning.
One person is suspected dead after a fire in the ICU ward of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini early on the morning of Saturday, 11 June.
A fire call was received at 5 am, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the site, as per Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg. The fire emerged from the third storey of the hospital.
"All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused," the official said.
Notably, no fire fighting system at the hospital was found in working condition, as per the fire services chief.
Moreover, an exit was found locked, preventing quick evacuation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.