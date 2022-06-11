ADVERTISEMENT

One Feared Dead in Delhi Hospital Fire; Exit Was Blocked, Fire Systems Defunct

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini early on Saturday morning.

One person is suspected dead after a fire in the ICU ward of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini early on the morning of Saturday, 11 June.

A fire call was received at 5 am, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the site, as per Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg. The fire emerged from the third storey of the hospital.

"All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused," the official said.

Notably, no fire fighting system at the hospital was found in working condition, as per the fire services chief.

Fire ravaged sections of the hospital in Rohini.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Moreover, an exit was found locked, preventing quick evacuation.

A locked exit.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

