Massive Fire at Parking Lot Next to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station
At least 10 cars and 80 e-rickshaws have been charred in the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A massive fire broke out at a e-rickshaw parking station next to Delhi's Jamia Nagar metro station on Wednesday, 8 June.
Visuals shared on social media from the spot show the parking lot covered in flames.
At least eleven fire tenders have reached the spot. Many vehicles have reportedly been destroyed, as per the Delhi Fire Service.
At least 10 cars, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws, one motorcycle, and two scooters have been charred in the fire, the Delhi fire services said.
