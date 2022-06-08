ADVERTISEMENT

Massive Fire at Parking Lot Next to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station

At least 10 cars and 80 e-rickshaws have been charred in the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said.

EshwarSomya Lakhani
Published
India
1 min read
Massive Fire at Parking Lot Next to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station
i

A massive fire broke out at a e-rickshaw parking station next to Delhi's Jamia Nagar metro station on Wednesday, 8 June.

Visuals shared on social media from the spot show the parking lot covered in flames.

At least eleven fire tenders have reached the spot. Many vehicles have reportedly been destroyed, as per the Delhi Fire Service.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 01/03

    Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.

    (Photo: The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.</p></div>
  • 02/03

    Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.

    (Photo: The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.</p></div>
  • 03/03

    Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.

    (Photo: The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire next to Jamia Nagar metro station, Wednesday, 8 June.</p></div>

At least 10 cars, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws, one motorcycle, and two scooters have been charred in the fire, the Delhi fire services said.

Also Read

7 Members of a Family Die as Bus Collides With Truck, Catches Fire in Kalaburagi

7 Members of a Family Die as Bus Collides With Truck, Catches Fire in Kalaburagi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×