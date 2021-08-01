Danish Siddiqui’s Body Badly Mutilated While in Custody of Taliban: Report

The body of Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-winning Reuters photojournalist who was killed in Afghanistan earlier this month, was badly mutilated in Taliban custody, a report by The New York Times said, quoting officials.

Siddiqui was killed on 16 July, in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district, while covering clashes between the Taliban and Afghan commandos.

Initial photographs from the scene showed that although Siddiqui’s body had multiple wounds, it was fully intact, the report said.

But by that evening, when the body was handed over to the Red Cross and transferred to a local hospital, it had been badly mutilated, according to two Indian officials and two Afghan health officials.