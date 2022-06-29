Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Youth Blown Up by Bomb Planted Under His Cot

A Dalit youth was blown up by a bomb planted under his cot in Gopramau Panchayat of Mal area, a rural area of ​​Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on 23 June 2022.

The victim, Shiv Kumar Rawat, worked as a labourer in Haridwar and had returned home on 22 June. He was sleeping on a cot outside his house when at around 12:55 pm, the bomb detonated.

He was rushed to the community health centre in Mal but was referred to the Lucknow trauma centre where he breathed his last.

Witnesses said that after the blast, pieces of precision, gravel, gunpowder, and clock cells were found at the scene. According to the police, it was a minor twine bomb, The Mooknayak reported.