PM Modi Stops at Lucknow, Meets Adityanath & UP Cabinet on Way Back From Nepal
This is PM Modi's second trip to Lucknow since the BJP's resounding win in the state Assembly polls.
On his way back from a visit to Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 16 May, stopped over at Lucknow for dinner with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet.
This is Modi's second trip to Lucknow, the capital of UP, since the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding win in the state Assembly polls.
According to IANS, addressing the council of ministers at CM Adityanath's residence at the dinner meeting, Modi reportedly underlined the increased responsibility of the government following its second consecutive win in the Assembly elections.
PM Modi was received at the airport by the chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel.
At the meeting, PM Modi asked UP ministers to focus on good governance, remain connected to people at the grassroots level, maintain coordination with the party organisation, and also ensure implementation of central and state government's schemes, reported IANS.
According to sources, a number of Cabinet ministers gave brief presentations of the policies of their respective departments while the prime minister gave his inputs on improving efficiency.
PM Modi in Nepal
Earlier on Monday, Nepal and India signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the day-long visit of PM Modi to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.
The pacts were signed after bilateral talks between PM Modi and his Nepal counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba. This is the second summit-level interaction between the leaders in less than two months.
The two prime ministers also discussed a broad overview of Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests with a view to further enhancing the close and cordial ties between the two countries.
Prior to this, Modi and Deuba jointly laid the foundation of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
PM Modi and Deuba also offered prayers at the Mahamayadevi Temple in Lumbini. The Indian PM also signed the visitors' book at the temple.
Monday marked Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014, when he first took over as the prime minister, and his first after his re-election in 2019.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.