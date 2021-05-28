Mind Your Casteism, Dear Celebs: Bahujan Twitter is Here to Stay

The topics involved mocking constitutional reservations, ridiculing lower-caste occupations, etc. One running gag, in particular, was abusing Mayawati, the BSP supremo and four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

While some among those apologised after being called out, Randeep Hooda has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) — an environmental treaty of the United Nations. #ArrestRandeepHooda was one of the top trends on Twitter on 28 May.

In an old video that has now gone viral, Hooda claims he will make a "dirty joke" and sets up a premise of Mayawati walking down a street with twins (aged a few years apart).

When she makes the children’s age gap clear to an inquiring stranger, his reply becomes the 'punch line', "Someone has been there twice?". Randeep is seen laughing in the video, the audience also cheers him on.