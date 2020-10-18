'Kab Tak Sahenge': A Powerful Rap Song About Caste-Based Violence
Naveen Koomar, a rap artist/songwriter from Delhi, has penned this song.
The recent horrific incident at Uttar Pradesh's Hathras brought the discussion on caste-based violence to the forefront again. Be it through music, art or films, artistes have been speaking against caste-based atrocities for years.
Naveen Koomar, a rap artist/songwriter from Delhi, has penned a powerful rap song titled 'Kab Tak Sahenge', which speaks about the innumerable atrocities unleashed on people just because they belonged to a different caste. 'Kab Tak Sahenge' refers to the incidents wherein people were attacked because of their caste.
Kab Tak Sahenge is one of the songs from Naveen's debut four-track EP, 'Mudda Kya Hai'.
Listen to the song here:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.