CRPF Officer Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
CRPF assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack and succumbed after he was shifted to a hospital.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 17 July, an official said.
Vinod Kumar, CRPF assistant sub-inspector, was injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries after he was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama.
The attack took place at about 2:20 pm on Sunday, when militants fired upon the joint party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.