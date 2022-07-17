CRPF Officer Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 17 July, an official said.

Vinod Kumar, CRPF assistant sub-inspector, was injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries after he was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama.

The attack took place at about 2:20 pm on Sunday, when militants fired upon the joint party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)