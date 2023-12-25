Join Us On:
Criminal Law Reform Bills Get President Droupadi Murmu's Assent, Become Laws

They were passed by both Houses of Parliament last week in the absence of over two-thirds of the Opposition.

The three criminal law reform Bills replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act received the assent of the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday, 25 December, Bar and Bench reported.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were passed by both Houses of Parliament last week in the absence of over two-thirds of the Opposition amid the mass suspension of MPs.

The three Acts were first introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on 11 August 2023. However, earlier this month, the government decided to replace them with new drafts after changes were recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

You can read more about the laws here.

On Sunday, 24 December, the President also gave assent to the Telecommunications Bill, and it has been enacted into law. The Act was flagged by civil rights activists for its alleged privacy concerns.

