Criminal Law Reform Bills Get President Droupadi Murmu's Assent, Become Laws

The three Acts were first introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on 11 August 2023. However, earlier this month, the government decided to replace them with new drafts after changes were recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

You can read more about the laws here.

On Sunday, 24 December, the President also gave assent to the Telecommunications Bill, and it has been enacted into law. The Act was flagged by civil rights activists for its alleged privacy concerns.