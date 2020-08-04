COVID-Positive Yediyurappa Scrambles to Show He is Still in Charge

Just hours after testing positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Monday, 3 August, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with the top bureaucrats in the state from the hospital. Soon, his office released a video of the CM announcing he is working from the hospital, on social media.

Even though suffering from diabetes and hypertension, which are the most common comorbidities reported in the state, showing himself in control was a priority for the Karnataka chief minister.