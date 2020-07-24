COVID-19 Deaths Soar in Karnataka: Here Are the Lessons Learnt

The answer to the first part is simple. There should be far greater public awareness about taking symptoms seriously, along with an effort to remove the stigma connected to being identified as COVID positive.

To address the second problem, we need to examine if the healthcare system is prepared enough. A senior doctor, working closely with the government, on condition of anonymity, explained where the state is currently lacking on this front.

“If you ask me, can we do it (identify vulnerable people), yes we can. But are we doing it? It's a complicated answer. The problem is that the urban areas in the state lack workforce in the healthcare sector, in fact it is too skeletal, to effectively implement this,” the expert said.