Beginning of End of COVID: India’s Vaccination Drive Starts Today
One of the world's biggest vaccination drives against COVID-19 is all set to be launched in India on Saturday, 16 January, days after the country's top drug regulator gave emergency use authorisation to two vaccine candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the pan-India vaccination drive at 10:30 am via video conferencing, with a total of 3,006 session sites across states and Union territories to be virtually connected during the launch, his office said.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on Saturday, making it a total of around three lakh people who’ll get the shot on the first day.
- “This is the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Union Health Minsiter Harsh Vardhan said a day before the launch of the vaccination drive
- India plans to inoculate 3 crore health and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by those above 50 and those with co-morbidities
- The two vaccine candidates given emergency use approval in India are Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and ‘Covishield’, which was developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India
- Since the pandemic reached India a little less than a year back, the country has recorded over 1.05 crore cases, with the death toll standing at over 1.51 lakh
Health Minister to Visit AIIMS for Launch of Vaccination Programme
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.
