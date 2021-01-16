Over 1.65 Lakh Vaccinated, No Cases of Hospitalisation: Centre

The government said no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine dose, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by PM Narendra Modi, at Venutai Chavan Government Hospital in Karad.
i

As many as 1,65,714 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 3,351 sessions held in India on Saturday, 16 January, the Centre said, citing provisional data.

In a briefing on Saturday evening, the government said no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far.

Among the issues faced on the first day of the vaccination drive included a delay in the uploading beneficiary lists at some session sites, as well as instances of healthcare workers being vaccinated despite not being scheduled for the sessions on Saturday, it added, listing solutions for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's ambitious vaccination drive against COVID-19 via video-conferencing at 10:30 am on Saturday.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!