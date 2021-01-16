Over 1.65 Lakh Vaccinated, No Cases of Hospitalisation: Centre

As many as 1,65,714 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 3,351 sessions held in India on Saturday, 16 January, the Centre said, citing provisional data.

In a briefing on Saturday evening, the government said no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far.

Among the issues faced on the first day of the vaccination drive included a delay in the uploading beneficiary lists at some session sites, as well as instances of healthcare workers being vaccinated despite not being scheduled for the sessions on Saturday, it added, listing solutions for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's ambitious vaccination drive against COVID-19 via video-conferencing at 10:30 am on Saturday.