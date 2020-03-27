‘Tragic Situation’: Priyanka Gandhi Urges Govt to Help Migrants

Amid reports of mass exodus of migrant workers to their villages due to a lockdown in the country over COVID-19, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 27 March, urged the government to help them reach their homes.

In a video message, Gandhi said she was pained to see the migrant workers walk for many kilometres. “A tragic situation is unfolding on the border of Delhi, with thousands of people leaving for their homes on foot with no means, no food,” she tweeted.

“They are poor people and is it not our duty to help them?" Priyanka asked.