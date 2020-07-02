COVID-19: Section 144 in Mumbai – What’s Allowed & What’s Not?

Mumbai police on Wednesday, 1 July, issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to keep a check on rising COVID-19 cases.

With 903 new patients reported on Tuesday, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 more fatalities.

The order will be in force till midnight of 15 July, unless withdrawn earlier. Now, what is allowed and what is not? Let’s take a look.