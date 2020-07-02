COVID-19: Section 144 in Mumbai – What’s Allowed & What’s Not?
Mumbai police on Wednesday, 1 July, issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to keep a check on rising COVID-19 cases.
With 903 new patients reported on Tuesday, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 more fatalities.
The order will be in force till midnight of 15 July, unless withdrawn earlier. Now, what is allowed and what is not? Let’s take a look.
WHAT’S ALLOWED?
- In Containment Zones, all movement of persons is only allowed for essential activities, a supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.
- Emergency services, government and semi-government agencies and their officials on duty, establishments providing essential services such as food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration, grocery stores, hospitals etc are exempted from the prohibition of movement between 9 pm to 5 am.
- Offices can continue at 10 percent strength but employees will have to be home by 9 pm and not gather without reason outside work.
- Services that are allowed to function are those related to electricity, petroleum, oil, and energy, banking, stock exchange, stockbrokers, IT and IT-enabled Services and Data Centres among others.
- E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and trucks carrying manpower and good related to services will also be allowed.
- Movement of persons for non-essential activities like visit to shops, markets, barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, and for outdoor physical activities will be permitted in the neighbourhood area.
WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED?
- Movement of one or more persons in the city for non-essential activities is prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.
- Movement of people for non-essential services in the containment zones is prohibited.
- Long-distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.
- Gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, is not allowed.
The order stated social distancing norms, of maintaining a minimum six feet distance, shall be followed at all time.
The Mumbai Police on Sunday, 28 June, issued directives to the public asking them not to travel beyond a 2-km radius from their houses for purposes other than going to office or availing medical services.
