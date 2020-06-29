The Mumbai Police on Sunday, 28 June, issued directives to the public asking them not to travel beyond a 2-km radius from their houses for purposes other than going to office or availing medical services.“Outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from places of residence,” the statement said.The order, came to effect on Sunday itself, leaving citizens confused and angry. What about shopping trips? How will the Mumbai police know if you are away from your 2-km radius? What happens if you are caught by the cops?Here’s what we know about Mumbai’s 2-km radius rule.For what purposes am I allowed/not allowed to travel beyond 2-km radius?NOT ALLOWED:Grocery shoppingSalon/beauty parlor visitVisiting friends/familyRecreational purposes like visiting Marine Drive, beaches and other public spacesVisiting places of worshipALLOWED:Going to officeMedical emergenciesWhat is the reason for implementing this rule?The Mumbai Police has cited crowding in beaches, promenades, and other public places, along with general lockdown violations for the implementation of this rule.COVID-19 Testing FAQs: What to Know if You Test PositiveWhy is the move being criticised?The order was both issued and implemented on Sunday, leaving no room for people to prepare themselves. People on social media are of the opinion that if public spaces are getting overcrowded, then such sites should be shut down, instead of the 2-km radius rule.Entrepreneurs and freelancers also expressed concerns over getting to different parts of the town for business.How will the cops know where I live to ascertain whether I am following the 2-km rule?The Mumbai Police has asked people to take along with them an identity proof, mentioning their address. If a person is out for medical purposes, they should carry medical documents.What happens when the police catch someone for violation of rule?All privately-owned vehicles that are found to have travelled beyond a 2-km radius from the houses will be seized by the police.If caught, the person faces up to 6 months in jail or fine up to Rs 1,000 (under Section 188 of IPC. The person might also face fine of up to Rs 500 (under Section 179 of Motor Vehicles Act).FAQ: What Is Bilateral Air Bubble? Why Is India Considering It?How do I get my seized vehicle back?The Mumbai cops have not issued a clarification on this yet. While in some cases the vehicles may be released on court order, in other cases, it will be released on the payment of fine.I live in a rented accommodation. I don’t have an identity proof to take with me when I step out. What should I do?It is advised that you take a copy of your rental agreement, while stepping out within 2-km radius.Will I be allowed to visit my ailing parents who do not live in 2-km radius?Technically, no. ‘Non-essential’ travel beyond 2-km radius is not allowed.H-1B Visa FAQ: How Will Suspension of Work Visas Affect Indians? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.