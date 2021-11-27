PM Modi Chairs Meet on COVID Situation, Vaccination Amid Panic Over New Variant
The meeting comes a day after the WHO categorised a newly detected variant of COVID-19 as a 'variant of concern.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccinations at 10:30 am on Saturday, 27 November.
Top government officials, including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul were in attendance at the virtual meeting.
The meeting comes a day after the World Health Organization named the newly detected B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, first reported in South Africa, 'Omicron', and categorised it as a 'variant of concern.'
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged PM Modi to halt flights from those countries where the new variant has been detected.
"I urge Hon’ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We shud do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India," Kejriwal tweeted.
