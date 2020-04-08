COVID-19: How Ministers in Modi’s Cabinet are Working From Home

With the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, several companies have resorted to work from home. The government, too, has been advising people to maintain social distance to help flatten the curve.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, 7 April, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it stated.

Let’s look at how various union ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet are running the country from their homes: