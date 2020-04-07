Rajnath Singh Meets GoM, No Decision on Lockdown Extension
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 7 April, chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) at his residence in New Delhi to review measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan among others. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was also present in the meeting.
However, no announcement was made after the meeting on whether to end the lockdown on 14 April or to extend it.
In a series of tweets, Singh said that they extensively discussed the prevailing situation and shared the appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years.
He further said that the amount saved through these decisions would be utilised in strengthening India’s fight against coronavirus. The ministers also shared their insights on how to overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined and vigilant in the battle against COVID-19.
ANI reported, quoting government sources, that a lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the central government to extend the lockdown. The Centre is reportedly thinking in this direction.