Rajnath Singh Meets GoM, No Decision on Lockdown Extension

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 7 April, chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) at his residence in New Delhi to review measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan among others. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was also present in the meeting.

However, no announcement was made after the meeting on whether to end the lockdown on 14 April or to extend it.