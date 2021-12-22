MHA Issues Lookout Circular for SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Drugs Case

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that the case was "just one of the steps against drug mafia."

"It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab's soul," Sidhu said.Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that the case was "just one of the steps against drug mafia."

SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal termed the registration of the case as the "worst example of political vendetta."

"We have been airing our fears about such a vendetta. We will fight the injustice," he told the media in Muktsar town.