Court Allows NIA To Submit Phones of Bhima Koregaon Accused for Pegasus Probe

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 8 February, allowed the NIA to submit the mobile phones of seven accused in the Bhima Koregaon case to the Supreme Court (SC)-appointed committee probing the Pegasus spyware case.



The seven accused are Rona Wilson, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Hany Babu and Shoma Sen. Their mobile phones were in the custody of the NIA court, after the agency had seized them.



These accused had written to the SC-appointed panel stating that they had reasons to believe that their phones were compromised after having been hacked by the spyware.



The legal counsel for one of the accused had said that the SC-appointed panel had asked the NIA for these mobile phones, and the NIA had on Saturday sought the special court’s permission to provide the same.