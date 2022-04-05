Corporate Donations to Parties in 2019-20 up by 143% Compared to 2004-12

The report this time considered the BJP, the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), and the All India Trinamool Congress only, but not the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) did not consider it for analysis in this report as the party declared that it received no voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from any donor during this period or the time since 2004.

Out of the five national parties, BJP received the maximum donations of Rs 720.407 crore from 2,025 corporate donors followed by INC, which received a total contribution of Rs 133.04 crore from 154 corporate donors, and NCP with Rs 57.086 crore from 36 corporate donors, the ADR said.

During FY 2019-20, the voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from corporate/business houses of INC, NCP, and BJP formed 96 percent, 95 percent, and 92 percent, respectively. CPI declared no income from corporate donations for FY 2019-20.

These national parties have received the maximum corporate donations of Rs 921.95 crore in the FY 2019-20 (during which the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held); followed by Rs 881.26 crore in the FY 2018-19 and Rs 573.18 crore in the FY 2014-15 (during which the 16th Lok Sabha elections were held).