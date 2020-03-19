Coronavirus: What is the ‘Janata Curfew’ Announced by PM Modi?
In a much-awaited address on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘Janata’ curfew on Sunday, 22 March.
The curfew will start from 7 am on Sunday will end at 9 pm on the same day. He stated that this will be “for the people and by the people of India.”
So what are the aims of the curfew? And what does it imply?
‘Stay Indoors Unless Absolutely Necessary’
PM Modi stated that it will apply to everyone, urging all citizens to stay inside their homes. However, he also stated that those involved in emergency and essential services should do their regular duties as expected. Further, the prime minister urged all state governments to take the lead in ensuring that the curfew is implemented across the country.
Among his other measures to prevent coronavirus, PM Modi stated, “Call and inform at least 10 people around you about the Janata curfew.”
He asked senior citizens aged over 60 years not to venture out for the next few weeks.
‘Don’t Panic-Purchase’
Talking about hoarding, he said, “I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities.”
PM Modi also talked about how the citizens should express their gratitude for the relentless services by doctors and other officials.
“Please thank all those people who are providing us these services. At 5 pm on Sunday, stand on balconies or doorsteps or windows and for 5 minutes, express your gratitude to them by clapping, ringing bells,” he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
