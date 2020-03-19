Coronavirus: What is the ‘Janata Curfew’ Announced by PM Modi?

In a much-awaited address on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘Janata’ curfew on Sunday, 22 March.

The curfew will start from 7 am on Sunday will end at 9 pm on the same day. He stated that this will be “for the people and by the people of India.”

So what are the aims of the curfew? And what does it imply?