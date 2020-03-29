COVID-19 | ‘I Appeal to Migrants, Stay Where You Are’: Delhi CM

If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, 29 March, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.

Addressing a digital press conference in Delhi, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are", just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.